Fall+night+at+Sweet+Eats+Fruit+Farm+pumpkin+patch

I visited the Sweet Eats Fruit Farm pumpkin patch in Georgetown, TX. It’s open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and until 10 p.m. on the weekends. On the weekends (Fri, Sat, Sun) they have firework shows in the evening as well as other activities such as a corn maze, a petting farm and live music.

They have food trucks on sight and offer Oktoberfest beer and turkey legs! The pumpkin patch opened in September and ends in November. This was my first time visiting a pumpkin patch, but the staff there was so helpful.

The pumpkins costed 79 cents per pound. They offered additional products made by Sweet Eats Fruit Farm at the registers such as honey and jams that they make in house! The pumpkin patch had many amazing photo set ups and since it is in a fairly rural area, the sunsets were spectacular.