How to: Hot Chocolate Bombs

Hot chocolate bombs are balls of hollow chocolate filled with various ingredients. These are perfect to stir in with a cup of hot milk on a chilly Winter day, and are great fun and tasty holiday treat.

Ingredients to use can include hot chocolate mix, chocolate disk melts (can be white, dark, milk or any other chocolate you prefer), marshmallows and any other ingredients of your choice (sprinkles, peppermint, caramel etc.).

Melt the chocolate for about 30 seconds in the microwave using a microwave-safe mug or bowl.

Spread about 1 tablespoon of thick melted chocolate into your molds. A thick layer will make it easy to remove them from the molds later.

Freeze the chocolate in the molds for 5 minutes. This will provide a spherical shape for the chocolate that will make it easy to add your ingredients.

Remove the molds from the freezer, then carefully remove the chocolate from the molds. Next, assemble your ingredients inside the hot chocolate spheres in the order of hot chocolate mix, marshmallows and then sprinkles or any other ingredients.

Take the other half of your chocolate sphere and wait for the edges to melt a bit. Once the edges have become more melted, place the halves together to create your full hot chocolate bomb.

Decorate! You can decorate your hot chocolate bomb in any way you’d like, with sprinkles or caramel or anything else.

Place in a glass of warm milk and wait for the ingredients to dissolve. Stir as needed.

Enjoy your hot chocolate!