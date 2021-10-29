New library set-up helps students study in comfort

Student Alayna Valentin works on a paper for one of her courses this fall semester.

St. Edward’s University continues to prove its resilience. And as the university, like everywhere else, makes its way through the pandemic, changes have been made to suite the current state of affairs. That’s where the Munday Library comes in.

The university’s sole library, the Munday Library has had to make strategic changes to their approach in order to continue to provide students, faculty and staff with optimal support during virtual semesters and this first semester back to in-person classes.

One of the resources that the Munday Library has made available to the community for the first time this fall are study pods on the second floor, where there were once shelves upon shelves of books.