Winter+Storm+Provides+Icy+Views+on+the+Hilltop

Since the beginning of the week, the St. Edward’s community began preparing for a winter storm expected to hit early Thursday morning. On Feb. 2 the university notified students, faculty and staff that classes would shift online on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4. Dining services were adjusted; with the South Congress Market being closed and Hunt, the Grab and Goat and Meadows Coffeehouse closing early. When students woke up Thursday morning, they were greeted by a blanket of ice covering most of campus. While only a ¼ of an inch, the ice decorated campus in a way that is rarely seen in Texas. The winter storm advisory lasted until 10 a.m. Friday night and a wind chill advisory was in place until Friday at 9 a.m.

Gallery | 5 Photos Fondren Lawn, behind Main Building, is a common study spot for students on nice days. The walking path and tables all became icy after the storm.