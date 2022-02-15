Four Great Austin Spots for a Local Experience

The Barton Creek Greenbelt is one of Austin’s crowning jewels. With approximately 12 miles of winding trails and epic views, there’s no better way to escape the city without ever leaving it.

With no shortage of shops, cafés, restaurants, live music and natural beauty, St. Edward’s University is fortunate to be located in the heart of one of the coolest neighborhoods in Austin. The 78704-zip code, often referred to as “the 04,” is home to some of Austin’s most iconic places including Zilker Park, Barton Springs Pool and South Congress Avenue. With plenty of bike lanes and bus routes leading to and from campus, there’s no need for a car to explore this exciting zip code.

Winter is quickly fading and spring is right around the corner, there’s no better time of year to explore what Austin has to offer. Here is a list of some of my favorite spots in the 04 to help you get started.