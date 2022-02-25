Homecoming on the Hilltop

Homecoming weekend at St. Edward’s University was one to remember. Events like Casino Night, held on St. Andre Lawn, allowed students the chance to dance and try their hand at popular casino games with special prizes. The Topper Cup was also presented to a group of students that won a variety of creative and sporting challenges throughout the week. The group called “Don’t Holy Cross Us” was awarded with a big trophy and celebratory cheers. The tailgate gave alumni and students the opportunity to bond and learn about clubs on campus. A parade and the exciting basketball games wrapped up a successful weekend on the Hilltop.

Gallery | 7 Photos The boys' team kept about a 20 point lead, winning their Homecoming game against the Eagles.