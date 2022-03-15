Mardi Gras Throwbacks (on film)

While a crowd is focused on the parade floats, others are indulging in the food and drink!

The Krewe of Endymion Extravaganza is one of the most climatic parties to bring an end to the indulgent Mardi Gras season. This expensive affair features the best dressed on a New Orleans night, private tables filled with food and drinks galore and a parade of floats that appeases the crowd with beads, rings, medallions and plush toys thrown through the air and across the length of the Caesar Superdome. The extravaganza is also host to two musical guests, this year giving us stellar sets by the immortal Diana Ross and stadium-rock darling Maroon 5.