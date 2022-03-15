Small Town Texas Through Film

In between Austin,San Antonio and Houston, you have towns sitting on the side of the highway with a gas pump and a story to tell. On my way back from a weekend trip to New Orleans, I realized I had to pull over to refuel in a town named Carmine. I’ve driven by Carmine, TX countless times en route to Conroe and dismissed it as a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it town, until I explored for myself. Alongside my girlfriend, we explored various antique shops and peeked in at the Texas Basketball History Museum. A fun little pit stop on a sunny Sunday afternoon that will most likely inspire more spontaneous small-town trips in the near future.

Gallery | 5 Photos Ally poses with a colorful dinosaur statue outside JW's Steakhouse.