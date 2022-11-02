Students show their SEU pride by participating in homecoming spirit week

Kaitlynn Devitt, Photojournalist|November 1, 2022

(Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)

Ragsdale lawn is decorated in SEU colors as the campus welcomes in the homecoming season with spirit week.

Spirit week was full of costumes, activities and SEU pride as the campus prepared for homecoming weekend. Spirit week gave the chance for students to participate in several themes, such as bringing anything but a backpack, character day, wearing pink for breast cancer awareness, selfie scavenger hunt, and blue and gold Friday. Throughout the week, there were plenty of activities and events to attend, which included pumpkin painting at Munday Library, “Pie a Hilltopper” and a haunted house. Students were able to enter a spirit week contest on Instagram and win raffle prizes from Student Involvement by participating in spirit week.

Board painting took place on Oct. 23 to kick off the start of spirit week and homecoming. Participants were able to paint a board and display it on campus sidewalks throughout the week. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
A pumpkin painting contest took place on Oct. 24 in Munday Library. Students got to paint a pumpkin and enter a contest in order to win a jack-o’-lantern bucket of candy and a Munday Library t-shirt. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
On Oct. 25, Nicole Chuecas found it easy to dress up as Little Red Riding Hood for character day, since it’s her Halloween costume this year. “I just think it’s really fun to participate in anything, and I just really want to be more involved on campus during my last year as a senior,” she said. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
Hilltop Views’ very own Kennady Basdekis-Morin was disguised as American painter Bob Ross, with a realistic looking wig and beard, while carrying around a paint set as a prop. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
On Oct. 28, students and faculty posed for a Homecoming pride photo on the stairs of Main Building, representing SEU pride by wearing the school colors: blue and gold. “Wearing blue and gold is just a great way to show how much you love your school and how much you love your community,” senior Sierra Sweeny said. “I literally wear gold heels every single Friday just to celebrate my school pride, so if you ever see me, please say ‘hi’ and ‘go toppers.’” (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)