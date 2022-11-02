Students show their SEU pride by participating in homecoming spirit week

Ragsdale lawn is decorated in SEU colors as the campus welcomes in the homecoming season with spirit week.
Spirit week was full of costumes, activities and SEU pride as the campus prepared for homecoming weekend. Spirit week gave the chance for students to participate in several themes, such as bringing anything but a backpack, character day, wearing pink for breast cancer awareness, selfie scavenger hunt, and blue and gold Friday. Throughout the week, there were plenty of activities and events to attend, which included pumpkin painting at Munday Library, “Pie a Hilltopper” and a haunted house. Students were able to enter a spirit week contest on Instagram and win raffle prizes from Student Involvement by participating in spirit week.
