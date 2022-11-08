Tradition continues: Día de los Muertos altars cultivates cultural solidarity across campus

Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, is a holiday traditionally celebrated at the end of October and the beginning of November. The Mexican tradition is celebrated by many and involves the creation of altars, or ofrendas, to honor the dead as a form of prayer or remembrance. The College Assistance Migrant Program and Peer Ministry displayed an ofrenda in the on-campus chapel from Oct.19 to Nov. 3. This allowed students, faculty, and staff to gather as a community and remember their loved ones who have passed.