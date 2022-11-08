Tradition continues: Día de los Muertos altars cultivates cultural solidarity across campus

Adorned Día de los Muertos altars scattered throughout campus honor the dead through spirituality and community.
Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, is a holiday traditionally celebrated at the end of October and the beginning of November. The Mexican tradition is celebrated by many and involves the creation of altars, or ofrendas, to honor the dead as a form of prayer or remembrance. The College Assistance Migrant Program and Peer Ministry displayed an ofrenda in the on-campus chapel from Oct.19 to Nov. 3. This allowed students, faculty, and staff to gather as a community and remember their loved ones who have passed.
Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated.
Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated.
Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site.
Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information.
If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published.
We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.