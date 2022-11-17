UPB ‘Sip & Paint’ event inspires creative outlets, relaxing atmosphere

Students got the chance to enjoy a stress-free night of painting during a Sip & Paint event hosted by the University Programming Board (UPB) that took place in Mabee Ballrooms on Nov. 9. UPB provided students with a huge collection of paints, canvases, wooden birdhouses and non-alcoholic beverages. Some UPB employees and students from a variety of grade levels participated in the event. With Thanksgiving break approaching and finals just around the corner, events like this give students an opportunity to detach from their stressful and busy schedules, allowing them to be present with themselves and their friends.