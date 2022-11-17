UPB ‘Sip & Paint’ event inspires creative outlets, relaxing atmosphere

Kaitlynn Devitt, Photojournalist|November 17, 2022

Students+and+UPB+employees+%28from+left%29+Amanda+Ramirez%2C+Ethan+Tobias+and+Ariana+Marrero-Massa+helped+organize+the+event.+They+each+participated+by+painting+their+own+bird+houses+alongside+other+students+in+attendance.

Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views

Students and UPB employees (from left) Amanda Ramirez, Ethan Tobias and Ariana Marrero-Massa helped organize the event. They each participated by painting their own bird houses alongside other students in attendance.

Students got the chance to enjoy a stress-free night of painting during a Sip & Paint event hosted by the University Programming Board (UPB) that took place in Mabee Ballrooms on Nov. 9. UPB provided students with a huge collection of paints, canvases, wooden birdhouses and non-alcoholic beverages. Some UPB employees and students from a variety of grade levels participated in the event. With Thanksgiving break approaching and finals just around the corner, events like this give students an opportunity to detach from their stressful and busy schedules, allowing them to be present with themselves and their friends.

Many students and UPB employees attended this event to paint, sip and chat with those around them. The event was popular throughout the 2-hour span as students came to paint and left with new, beautiful and creative things to decorate their rooms with. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
Reena Gopal heard about this event through the SEU Involvement Instagram page and decided to attend with friends. According to Gopal, she loves painting and attending events on campus that provide students with fun activities. She decided to paint her birdhouse in the colors of the lesbian flag. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
The birdhouse pictured above was painted by student and executive director of UPB, Ethan Tobias, who also helped organize this event for students. “UPB’s goal is to provide students with spaces to relax and learn more about the university. We like to have social events that bring people together,” Tobias said. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
Ramirez helped organize this event and participated by painting her own Bad Bunny-inspired birdhouse. “We wanted to create an event for students to come and relax, especially since it’s getting kind of crazy this semester, so we thought the painting was a good way to destress,” Ramirez said. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
With an array of drink and paint selections, students were free to produce colorful creations. Possibilities were endless, much like UPB’s initiative to get students involved on campus. According to the UPB, they are always looking for ways to improve their organization, so if students have any suggestions on events that might be of interest to other students, UPB is open to ideas. For more information, follow SEU Involvement’s Instagram to keep up with other upcoming UPB opportunities. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)