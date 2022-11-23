Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 16

Here is what happened at Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Nov. 16:

Special guests from the Office of Sustainability, Jim Morris and John Pardue, presented the St. Edward’s University Second Annual Energy Report.

– Detailed the formation of a Climate Justice Council in 2019 that is composed of students and staff leadership. Main goals of the council are:

To reduce campus “dirty energy” usage by 45% by 2030 To source 100% of campus energy from renewable sources by 2050



– Announced a sustainability master plan that will coincide with Strategic Plan 2027 and will be released by the end of the fiscal year

– Noted increased energy use between 2019 and 2022 due to increased occupancy post-COVID

– Emphasized that reducing energy use is essential to reducing our impact on the environment

– Included details of the City of Austin’s goal to have net zero emissions by 2040 and to use 65% renewable energy by 2027

Statistics

– Reported 74% of utility use in fiscal year 2021 was energy; 58% of that was electricity and 16% was natural gas

– Reported a 9% increase in campus emissions from 2021 to 2022, and a 14% increase since 2019

– Since fiscal year 2021, 41% of energy used on campus is renewable

Campus sustainability initiatives

– Increasing on-site renewable energy

– Plans and current workings to invest in new modern and efficient technology in campus buildings (specifically Moody Hall and the Fine Arts building)

– All UPD cars are now hybrid vehicles

– The residential bus pass program

The presentation was concluded by Office for Sustainability intern Ethan Tobias who urged students to try to cut energy use when they can.

Financials

– Proposal of $7,000 for the 2022-23 Internal SGA Budget (approved)

– Request for $365 by American Medical Student Association (approved)

– Request for $800 by Black Student Alliance (approved)

Gallery Comments

– President Fuentes will be at Jo’s on Nov. 30 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:40 p.m.