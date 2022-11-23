Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 16
Here is what happened at Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Nov. 16:
Special guests from the Office of Sustainability, Jim Morris and John Pardue, presented the St. Edward’s University Second Annual Energy Report.
– Detailed the formation of a Climate Justice Council in 2019 that is composed of students and staff leadership. Main goals of the council are:
-
- To reduce campus “dirty energy” usage by 45% by 2030
- To source 100% of campus energy from renewable sources by 2050
– Announced a sustainability master plan that will coincide with Strategic Plan 2027 and will be released by the end of the fiscal year
– Noted increased energy use between 2019 and 2022 due to increased occupancy post-COVID
– Emphasized that reducing energy use is essential to reducing our impact on the environment
– Included details of the City of Austin’s goal to have net zero emissions by 2040 and to use 65% renewable energy by 2027
Statistics
– Reported 74% of utility use in fiscal year 2021 was energy; 58% of that was electricity and 16% was natural gas
– Reported a 9% increase in campus emissions from 2021 to 2022, and a 14% increase since 2019
– Since fiscal year 2021, 41% of energy used on campus is renewable
Campus sustainability initiatives
– Increasing on-site renewable energy
– Plans and current workings to invest in new modern and efficient technology in campus buildings (specifically Moody Hall and the Fine Arts building)
– All UPD cars are now hybrid vehicles
– The residential bus pass program
The presentation was concluded by Office for Sustainability intern Ethan Tobias who urged students to try to cut energy use when they can.
Financials
– Proposal of $7,000 for the 2022-23 Internal SGA Budget (approved)
– Request for $365 by American Medical Student Association (approved)
– Request for $800 by Black Student Alliance (approved)
Gallery Comments
– President Fuentes will be at Jo’s on Nov. 30 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:40 p.m.
Chloe Almendarez is a junior psychology major with a double minor in education studies and women and gender studies. This is their first year writing for...