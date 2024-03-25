Weekly SGA senate brief: March 20, 2024

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s Formal Senate Meeting on March 20, 2024.

Financials

A funding request from the Physical Therapy Organization for a collaborative information meeting hosted with It’s On Us on March 25 at 5 p.m. (approved);

A funding request from the Physics Club for a solar eclipse watch party on April 8 at noon. (approved);

A funding request from the St. Edward’s Best Buddies for a March social on March 26 at 2 p.m. (approved).

Bills

Senate Bill 02 “Senate Office Hour Changes”: To change senator office hour requirements from five hours a week to four hours a week. Two of those hours should be done in public spaces, and the other two should be used for meetings and legislation. Authored by Senator Max Hoelker and sponsored by Senator Olivia Prior (approved).

The meeting concluded at 7:18 p.m. with a final roll call.