Weekly SGA senate brief: March 23, 2023

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on March 23:

President Fuentes joined the senate to deliver a “State of the University” address. In her address Fuentes:

Reviewed recent university events and accomplishments including:

– The recognition of Feb. 9 as St. Edward’s Day by the Texas House and Senate;

– The awarded grant of $2.1 million from the Hector and Gloria Lopez Foundation to enhance social mobility of first-generation Latino students;

– The recent Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AASCB) accreditation;

– The first nursing program cohort that will begin in Fall 2023;

– The awarded grant from the National Science Foundation of $1.5 million for STEM scholarships.

Highlighted the following student successes:

– Aurora Miranda ‘23: Accepted into nine PhD Chemistry programs for Fall 2023;

– Ethan Tobias ‘23: Received 2022 Air Aware Student Leadership Award by Air Central Texas;

– Matilda Soric ‘23: San Antonio Spurs sports analytics internship;

– Marc Paz ‘24: 22-23 fellowship with Austin FC and the recipient of a $7,500 scholarship;

– Nicolas Avalos ‘24 & Manuel Salazar ‘24: Internships in the OIT Student Ambassador program;

– Hailey Green ‘24: Legislative fellowship in Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s office.

Identified the following Fulbright scholar semifinalists:

Nic Carillo, Tomaz Diaz, Chloe Seminet, Marisa Davis, Lorelai Wilson, Kathryn Brouillette, Nina Martinez, Ella Ochoa, Juliette Pena and August Railey.

Further, Fuentes…

– Reviewed the university’s commitment to shared governance practices;

– Emphasized the university’s efforts to increase student diversity;

– Reviewed retention and graduation rates of CAMP students and first-gen students;

– Demonstrated St. Edward’s higher graduation rates compared to other universities in Texas;

– Compared post-graduate earnings with other universities, showing similar results;

– Shared university enrollment, budget, revenue and expenses for fiscal year 2023;

– Revealed that the university will not be pursuing an agreement to lease the acres of land at the end of campus (next to I-35) with a third party;Reviewed year one priorities of Strategic Plan 2027, and outlined the year two plans that will follow;Detailed a vision for graduate programs that includes exploring 4 + 1 degree options, developing relationships with the local community, and increasing flexibility with select programs.

The senate had no new business, and concluded at 7:57 with a final roll call.





