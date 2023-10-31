GAME DAY: Men’s soccer falls short 2-0 against Lubbock Christian on Senior Day

On Homecoming weekend, men’s soccer had their last home game of the season and celebrated graduate student Martin Tellez, the only member of the roster that will not return next season. The Hilltoppers, however, lost 2-0 in a heated match against the Lubbock Christian University Chaps.

“With Homecoming we had a good crowd,” Head Coach Brian Young said. “We just want to represent and have pride for St. Edward’s.”

The Hilltoppers had a strong advantage throughout the first half, creating multiple chances with a 9-5 advantage in shot making. In two of those chances, freshman forward Bartek Zabek and junior midfielder Joaquin Maud got shots on goal, but both were unsuccessful. Graduate student and goalkeeper Kellen Gullion maintained a clean sheet, stopping all three on goal attempts made by the Chaps. Both teams went into halftime scoreless.

During halftime, Tellez’s family went into the field in celebration of his collegiate career. He started every game this season and scored a goal against Eastern New Mexico University.

“It’s definitely an unfortunate result but I’m excited for what’s to come,” Tellez said. “Definitely very sad that I leave this program like this, but I’m very thankful as well.”

Seventeen minutes into the second half, Lubbock Christian scored their first goal. Less than a minute after, the Chaps seized their momentum and went on a second attacking run, scoring once more after the ball bounced off Gullion’s hands. The Chaps maintained their lead until the final whistle.

“The second goal was a bit anticlimactic, it was a slow play and we thought our keeper had it,” Coach Young said.

At the end of the second half, Tellez had several powerful runs up the field in attempts to cross the ball over the box and create chances, but could not capitalize.

“We all know what this program is capable of and the legacy that was left behind, so patience is the biggest key,” Tellez said.

Freshman forward Zabek attempted several shots over the last few minutes, including one on goal, but had no success. Four corner kicks were given to the Hilltoppers, and they finished the game with a 18-12 shot making advantage. The game ended in a 2-0 loss for the Hilltoppers.

“We’re just trying to fight for that first win, probably my first win since 2019, when the program got shut down,” Coach Young said. “The guys’ energy and spirit is quite high in regards to coming out and being professional in training, so that’s their biggest strength.”

After the final whistle, Tellez fell to tears on the pitch and several players, Hilltoppers and Chaps alike, congratulated him on his performance.

“My biggest takeaway is teaching the boys to leave a legacy,” Tellez said. “Work hard on and off the field and just embrace and cherish the moments.”

The Hilltoppers go into their next and last game of the season against West Texas A&M University on Nov. 1 with a 0-10-5 overall and 0-5-3 Lone Star Conference record.





