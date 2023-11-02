The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Third annual homecoming parade commemorates the blue and gold spirit on the hilltop

Lynn Jafarzadeh, ReporterNovember 2, 2023
Members+of+Ballet+Folkl%C3%B3rico+have+participated+in+the+homecoming+parade+since+the+parade+3+years+ago.+Each+year+members+show+off+their+organization+and+school+spirit+through+dance.
Emilio Casanova
Members of Ballet Folklórico have participated in the homecoming parade since the parade 3 years ago. Each year members show off their organization and school spirit through dance.

St. Edward’s carried out Homecoming weekend with a variety of festivities, including goat yoga, tailgating and its third annual homecoming parade. 

Department of Arts and Humanities led the way with colorful signs, bubbles and a performance. (Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views)

The homecoming parade, while a new tradition, has become an important demonstration and celebration of St. Edward’s diverse campus life, with 33 groups of St. Edwards students and faculty representing our school’s different sports teams, organizations, departments and programs.

“I think it’s a great showcase of our school pride and vibrant community,” Student Government Association President Ethan Tobias said. “I loved seeing all the different organizations. I’ve been a student since the first year of the parade, and each year we have elevated that experience. (I’m) looking forward to see(ing) what the parade looks like next year. I hope more organizations become a part of this new tradition.”

This year, St. Edward’s celebrates the reintroduction of our men’s varsity soccer team, which played against Lubbock Christian University later that afternoon.

Our school spirit also extends beyond our sports teams. Cassidy Byars and Maria Rodriguez, members of Forensic Association Committed to Truth (FACT), are just two of dozens of students who decided to represent their student organizations by signing up to be a part of the homecoming parade during the first six weeks of fall semester.

William B. Travis High School Marching Band once again visits the hilltops. Like last year they are serenading attendees with rhythmic melodies, and end the parade on an energetic note. (Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views)

“It’s definitely important for exposure,” Byars said. “Making sure the campus-wide community knows about the organization so that they know there is one available, especially if they have an interest in forensic science they can seek it out.”

Participating in the parade was not only a way for student organizations to gather interest.

“It’s also a way for us to show our SEU pride and spirit,” Rodriguez said.

Homecoming events like the parade also provide an opportunity for community building across campus with many of the organizations working to prepare for the parade in advance, creating banners and signs, practicing cheers and dances to perform, ultimately coming together to create a fun event. In addition to signs and banners with footprint motifs, FACT constructed shoe costumes for a few members to wear.  

“It was a lot of work and long nights but it was fun,” Rodriguez said. “And it all goes back to team bonding, we all got to hang out and work on it together” 

SEU pride is also about the accomplishments of the school and its students. This homecoming season also celebrates 20 years of the McNair Scholars Program, a program that helps low income and first generation undergraduate students prepare for graduate school. Several students and faculty, including Dr. Molly Minus, director of the McNair Scholars Program, participated in the parade. One student wore an astronaut costume to honor Ronald E. McNair, whom the program was named after. The celebration of the McNair Scholars Program serves as a reminder of the continued growth and success of St. Edward’s University. 

IMG_7003
Gallery13 Photos
Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views
Assistant Director of Athletics Debbie Taylor and Manager of The Holy Cross Institute at St. Edwards and alumni AJ Valverde ride in a golf cart decorated in blue and gold ribbons for homecoming. Taylor waves to the camera.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Life And Arts
Troye Sivans new ablum Something To Give Each Other brings all feelings up to the surface. The Australian singer moves listeners with the tales of his past relationships.
“Something To Give Each Other” Review: Insights into Troye Sivan's newest album
An inside look into the Munday Library’s Archive and Special Collections department. Want to look into St. Edward’s history or discover the origination of your major? They have something for you, and encourage appointments anytime to discuss your interests.
Remembering St. Edward's Homecoming traditions through the golden years and beyond
Office of Student Involvement and Student Volunteers work together to make the second annual haunted house a success amongst students. Efforts for the haunted house included scary makeup, over-the-top acting, and horrifying decorations to set the mood.
Student involvement, student volunteers host second annual homecoming haunted house
Student attendee bashes pumpkin with tree branch as the sun sets upon the campus. The grounds were covered in the mush and gush of the pumpkins as students relieved stress one smash at a time.
Smashing pumpkins: Healing the Earth while healing yourself with It's On Us and Students for Sustainability
Abenet Hinton, an SDS student worker sits at her desk within the International Student Services office. The ISS office is where many International students can find various resources and is presumably representing over 50 countries on the hilltop. 
The people behind the office: What International Student Services is doing for St. Edward's international student population
The University Programming Board team, celebrating and enjoying their event. “Since it’s Pride Week, we wanted to make this week just specifically for the LGBTQ+ students,” Tate (middle) said. “To just show that we support them and are here for them.”
Pride Ball concludes Queer Week on a high note
More in Uncategorized
OPINION: Car meets provide a community for enthusiasts
OPINION: Car meets provide a community for enthusiasts
Fetii offers a different share ride expereince from other services, but not necessarly a better one.
OPINION: Fetii group rideshare offers Austinites unique features, but the experience is far from perfect
Sophomore guard Gavino Ramos, who got his first collegiate double-double, dribbles the ball trying to find space for a shot.
GAME DAY: Men's basketball earns well-deserved win over University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
SEU cheerleaders rallying the crowd.
GAME DAY: Women's basketball loses to Angelo State 63-51
Ronnie Cantu guards UT-Permian Basin point guard Avalon Munos on Thursday night at the Recreation and Athletic Center.
GAME DAY: Women's basketball wins against UT-Permian Basin 61-55
Reception for alum Mia Breedloves opening night invites a full house to ponder all that is In Process.
Visiting Artists introduces alum Mia Breedlove's "In Process" now showing in Fine Arts Gallery

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *