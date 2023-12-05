The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

The biggest weekend in religious studies

My experience at the AAR/SBL annual meeting
Nia Botti, ReporterDecember 5, 2023
The+Henry+B.+Gonzalez+Convention+Center+on+the+weekend+of+the+annual+meeting.
The Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on the weekend of the annual meeting.

While the Super Bowl might be the event of the year for football players and fans alike, I have never personally been interested in sports. However, from November 18 to 21, I was at a Super-Bowl-like event of my own. 

The American Academy of Religion (AAR) and Society of Biblical Literature (SBL) meeting is an annual event in which over 5,000 professors, students and clergy in religious studies gather at a convention center in a large city. People travel from all over the world to attend. This year, the meeting took place in San Antonio, Texas, only an hour away from St. Edward’s University. In the true spirit of the Super-Bowl of Religious Studies, there were collections of books that spanned the area of two football fields. 

At the meeting, scholars have the opportunity to attend panels and seminars or even present in these panels as well as purchase books and resources at extremely discounted prices. For undergraduate students like myself and fellow student Chrissy Munafo, the conference provides us with opportunities to narrow down our interests, explore potential graduate programs and meet with professors that we might like to study with in the future. This event is fast paced and allows us to hone in on our options relating to our next steps in academia. 

 

Above is the nametag that I wore at the meeting. Everyone had one like it, and it was often by these nametags that I recognized authors and scholars that I knew of. (Nia Botti / Hilltop Views)

The Experience

 

Immediately upon arrival, Chrissy and I noticed that we were some of the youngest attendees. Initially, we felt intimidated by this, but soon found that most of the graduate students and professors were extremely welcoming. At one point, I was standing by myself waiting for my first panel to begin, and a professor approached me and introduced herself, asking about my studies and what I was interested in. I actually had a lot of common interests with her and was able to have a great conversation. This was interrupted by the beginning of my first panel, which was on post-apocalyptic literature. I learned a lot about the relationship between evil and time, and I was even able to participate in a conversation with the entire group. Being able to ask questions contributed greatly to my understanding of the topic, and I plan to use that knowledge in future research. Each day continued in this manner, as we were able to attend different seminars and panels relating to our interests in Religious and Theological Studies. 

Throughout my time at the conference, I was able to meet authors of books that I have read and discuss my own research and interpretation of their books with them. I have always enjoyed reading, but never in my life have I had the opportunity to meet so many of my favorite authors at once. There were two highlights of the conference for me. The first surrounded attending a panel on a topic on which I am currently doing research. I am examining “The Greek Life of Adam and Eve”, a book popular among ancient Christians and Jews. The panel that I attended was about a commentary on this book by Dr. John Levison, a professor at Southern Methodist University. Chrissy and I had the privilege of speaking with Dr. Levison personally and learning more about his studies. I could have stayed at this panel for hours! 

There were so many books for sale at the annual meting. These are some of the books that I bought as well as some that I am already using in my research. (Nia Botti / Hilltop Views)

The second highlight of my experience was attending receptions hosted by various graduate schools from around the country. Chrissy and I walked all over the San Antonio riverwalk, visiting different hotels where graduate schools were set up in conference or event rooms. We met with faculty that shared our interests, and we were able to ask questions and learn about the graduate programs at each university. This process was very fast paced, as we had to visit as many universities as possible within three hours. By the end, we were hungry and exhausted. 

Additionally, I was able to use my first language. I grew up speaking modern Greek and have been exposed to ancient Greek throughout my life, as I was baptized Greek Orthodox as a baby. There were several panels that discussed texts that were written in Greek; being able to attend without a language barrier allowed me to learn so much more than I would have otherwise. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I attended a panel on esotericism with Chrissy, as this is a topic that she is very interested in. While this panel was entirely in English, there was quite a bit of terminology used that I was unfamiliar with, as it discussed a topic that I have never studied. While this was something that I would not have chosen to attend on my own, I am so glad that I attended the panel. I often find myself becoming literal and technical in my studies, and learning about a more spiritual, abstract side of religious studies helped provide me with some new perspectives on my favorite topics. 

This spring, there will be a smaller conference where I will be presenting on “The Greek Life of Adam and Eve.” I would not be able to do this, however, if it were not for the professors who made the text and its accompanying scholarship accessible to me. I was fortunate to be able to meet them at the AAR/SBL annual meeting, an event that I hope to attend many more times in the future. I am also thankful to my professors from St. Edward’s University that made it possible for me to attend this event.They guided me in the process of preparing for it and navigating it while in San Antonio. While I know that there will be great experiences that will stem from my studies to come, my first annual meeting is an experience that I will never forget.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
Traditional Thanksgiving food, at its finest: steaming turkey, cranberry sauce, fresh stuffing, and ready-to-be-mashed potatoes.
OPINION: Thanksgiving is an important American holiday that can (and should) continue despite its dark origins
Lyft introduced a new feature “Women+ Connect” last September that has recently expanded to more cities. The feature allows riders to request female and nonbinary drivers for preference. It is also encouraging more women and nonbinary people to become Lyft drivers.
OPINION: Lyft’s new “Women+ Connect” feature is the safe travel option that women, nonbinary people have always needed
As the Twilight movie franchise celebrates its 15 year anniversary, its time to revisit the series.
OPINION: "Twilight" deserves an anniversary rewatch
Batman has been overused in the past 10 years due to the overproduction of superhero movies, sequels and remakes. Although the big studios love them because they tend to be a large cash grab, some movie goers are just as tired as Batman.
OPINION: "The NeverEnding Story" of sequels, remakes, superheroes
Products which contain any of the four additives, such as Peeps and Halloween’s beloved candy corn, will need a quick recipe fix to stay on shelves. Stouffers frozen meals, certain toaster pastries and many more fan favorites will need to update their recipes as well.
OPINION: California takes a healthy step in the right direction
A loot box is an item, either purchased or earned via gameplay, which provides players with a randomized reward. Despite resistance from the industry, a number of countries have done investigations and/or placed restrictions on loot boxes.
OPINION: It all started with a quarter
More in Viewpoints
Students at St. Edward’s and residents of Austin alike mount bicycles to traverse the city. Despite Austins claims of being a green city, cyclists find the city expressly difficult to ride in. The city attempts to alleviate these hurdles with new policies such as the MetroBike program.
OPINION: Austin's $11.3 million investment in MetroBike program would better serve other transit programs
SAG-AFTRAs strike-friendly Halloween costume guidelines posed confusing question for what attire might be acceptable. Costumes of characters like Spider-Man, found in film, comics and animated TV series could be viewed as following or breaking the rules.
OPINION: SAG-AFTRA’s costume guidelines are counterproductive
Halloween is an opportunity for people to dress up as their favorite characters. However, the holiday also presents an opportunity for huge amounts of waste.
OPINION: Halloween spawns the season of overconsumption
The 2023-24 Homecoming Court poses together after the St. Edwards homecoming parade on Oct. 28. (From left to right) Elysheva Barnett, Kieran Grones, Liberty Vela, Ethan Tobias, Shalom Armijo, Justin Trevino, Anna Southern, Austin Lane.
OPINION: Homecoming nomination process simply favors one group each year
A steakhouse on the corner of 8th Street and Colorado Street in Downtown Austin was tagged in support of Palestine. The writing was quickly removed from the wall.
OPINION: Let's talk about Israel
Fans at the barricade of the Honda Stage at ACL on Oct. 14. Many of these fans were waiting all day just to get that barricade spot.
OPINION: My weekend two ACL music festival experience
More in Viewpoints / Columns
CapMetro currently operates a Downtown Rail which only services Austin’s downtown area. The inadequacies of Austin’s CapMetro is an often cited reason for why the city needs better public transportation.
OPINION: Prospective Austin-San Antonio transit doomed to go off the rails just like its predecessor
OPINION: How to level up in the video game industry
OPINION: How to level up in the video game industry
St. Edward’s American flag is a symbol of the college’s devotion to the principles of the American government. Principles which are currently being tested as political power are abused and misappropriated in our nation’s government.
OPINION: Kevin McCarthy’s historic ousting expresses worrying future for country’s cohesion
OPINION: Swift-Kelce romance is the unlikely love story we never knew we needed, despite opposition
OPINION: Swift-Kelce romance is the unlikely love story we never knew we needed, despite opposition
Thousands gather at Zilker Park for the opening day of Austin City Limits.
OPINION: My Austin City Limits music festival opening day experience as a first-time attendee
OPINION: Follow these essential tips to maintain a fun, safe Austin City Limits experience
OPINION: Follow these essential tips to maintain a fun, safe Austin City Limits experience

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *