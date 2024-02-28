The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Men’s club lacrosse team nearly makes a comeback against Tarleton State, falls short 15-14

Maya S., ReporterFebruary 28, 2024
Freshman+midfielder+Kent+Nishimura+goes+for+the+ball+in+an+offensive+effort+for+the+Hilltoppers.++
Maya S. / Hilltop Views
Freshman midfielder Kent Nishimura goes for the ball in an offensive effort for the Hilltoppers.

SEU’s men’s club lacrosse team faced off against the Tarleton State University Texans in a striking battle Feb. 26. Despite their colossal win the previous day, Tarleton State managed to defeat the Hilltoppers by one point, with a final score of 15-14.

“It was definitely a hard game to win, and we definitely gave it our all,” Christian Loudermilk said.

The Hilltoppers started the game strong, with stellar defensive performances. Matthew Campbell  and Carson Fidje aided in fortifying the goal, placing themselves in the path of the oncoming Tarleton players. Sebastian Piñon performed sensationally, blocking multiple attempted goals and communicating effectively and powerfully with fellow teammates. 

The offense also presented a formidable force against the Texans. Loudermilk and Beckett Postiglione were dynamic as they fought to keep the ball in their possession. 

By halftime,the Hilltoppers were down by five points. Despite playing hard, the Texans continued to hold on to their lead.Fidje, Hilltopper defenseman, noted that Tarleton is an “aggressive team,” but this did not stop them. 

Pushing through to the second half, the team appeared to get a second win. Loudermilk seemed to have a fire lit under him. He was electric on the field, aggressively seizing the ball, weaving through the sea of opposing Texans, driving the ball to the Tarleton goal. 

“I started taking face-offs because we need the ball on our offense so we can score,”  Loudermilk said.

There was notable teamwork between Fidje and Loudermilk, who passed to each other back and forth, dizzying Tarleton State and allowing them to maneuver closer to the goal.

The Hilltoppers engaged the crowd as they started making up points with very little time left. Goal after goal they left the crowd on the edge of their seats, speculating whether they could make up the points in time and pull another victory. But as the referee called the end of the game, the electrifying match ended with the Hilltoppers down by only one point. 

Campbell, attackman for the Hilltoppers, discussed preparing for future matches. He said focusing on things like the “basics of passing and catching” is a good place to start for strengthening the team and turning into the best they can be. The men’s club lacrosse team will face Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets on March 23 and Louisiana Tech University on March 24. 

“We’re gonna fight ‘til the end,” Fidje said. “We’re gonna keep trying to score ‘til the clock runs out.”
Lacrosse team earns first victory of season

