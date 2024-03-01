The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 28, 2024

Chloe Almendarez and Magnolia WestfallMarch 1, 2024
Members+of+the+senate+prepare+for+the+weekly+meeting+to+begin.
Chloe Almendarez / Hilltop Views
Members of the senate prepare for the weekly meeting to begin.

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Feb. 28, 2024.

Executive report

SGA President Mikayla Pastrano acknowledged recent campus events regarding student advocacy for the return of a Pride flag to Meadows Coffeehouse. Pastrano emphasized SGA’s commitment to continuously advocate for student concerns and notified the senate of ongoing conversations with St. Edward’s administration to reach a compromise on the matter. 

Legislative report

  • Senator Tate Burchfield announced that he is working with Senator Luis Rios and Senator Max Hoelker on legislation to implement symbols of inclusion in high traffic places, such as the Ragsdale lobby. Burchfield encouraged students to continue to voice their concerns regarding signs of inclusion on campus to SGA;
  • Senator Nick Walker detailed plans for legislation regarding campus safety and changes to roadways. Walker will be meeting with Assistant Vice President of Operations Jim Morris to discuss this initiative further;
  • Senator Olivia Prior updated the senate on the university green fund legislation, including efforts to work with Morris on how to move forward. Prior urged students to provide feedback on sustainability for the fund’s implementation. 

Judicial Report

Chief Justice Hailey Green announced to the senate that there has been a decreased amount of parking citations in the past week. Green then identified three main issues faced by students parking on campus:

  1. Having up-to-date permits. Students must be aware of the dates on their purchased passes, as some permits are by semester and some by school year;
  2. Injured students. In the case of injury, Green advises students to contact parking, which will connect them to disability services to obtain a temporary parking pass;
  3. Individuals that have obtained a high number of citations and are close to having their vehicle towed. Green advises students who face financial difficulties purchasing passes and paying citations to contact parking services to discuss solutions and make appropriate arrangements. 

Parking can be contacted by email at [email protected] and by phone at 512-326-7275.

Financials 

A funding request from the Muslim Student Association for their attendance to MSA Showdown, a weekend long tournament hosted in Dallas that the organization will attend from March 1 – 3 (approved).

Bills Passed

Senate Bill 01 “Big Event Independence”: To remove Big Event from the Student Government Association bylines to allow for the service project to become an independent student organization. This will allow for the project to have increased access to financial resources to support year-to-year growth. Authored by SGA Vice President Justin Trevino and sponsored by Senator Olivia Prior (approved for final passage).

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:29 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Associate Professor of Social Work Adam McCormick, Ph.D, speaks to students at the protest on Feb. 27 outside of Ragsdale. Students protested for nearly eight hours on the university’s Seal in response to the Pride flag being removed from the campus coffee shop last semester.
Successive student-led protest calls for no confidence vote by faculty
It is definitely upsetting to know that they took down the flag and no matter how much we speak about wanting it back, they’re just not listening and also try to sweep it under the rug like it is not happening, junior Yaleet Reyes said.
Students host day-long peaceful protest for Pride flag removal on university Seal
Student organizations team up to provide accessible early voting options for students. They provided shuttles to transport students to and from early voting locations that are off-campus. Shuttle dates are Feb. 21, Feb. 27 and Mar. 1.
Student Government Association, Bridge, FLIP team up to provide transportation to off-campus early voting sites for student voters
A Gofundme to raise money for an art instillation garnered over $550. Some of the money is being put toward the instillation while the remaining amount is getting donated to a local LGBTQ+ organization for queer youths.
Students to host Pride flag art installation
This sign was posted at the entrance of the St. Andre Multipurpose Room.
Why there is no weekly SGA senate brief for Feb. 21, 2024
Students at St. Edwards University are taking matters into their own hands about the change in LGBTQ+ representation across campus. An anonymously-run student petition is calling for the reinstallation of the Pride flag that once hung from the rafters in the campus coffeehouse.
Students voice LGBTQ+ representation concerns, advocate for change
More in News / SGA
The gallery and members of the senate prepare for the weekly SGA senate meeting in the St. André Multipurpose Room to begin.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 14, 2024
Dr. Richard Bautch joins the senate to discuss Convocation 2024.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 8, 2024
The SGA senate held their second meeting of the semester this week.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Jan. 31, 2024
The Student Government Association met for its first meeting this semester this past Wednesday.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Jan. 17, 2024
Newly elected Student Government Association President Mikayla Pastrano and Vice President Justin Trevino lead their first senate meeting in the St. Andre multipurpose room.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Dec. 6, 2023
Students gather in Mabee Ballroom to witness the induction ceremony and the weekly senate meeting. The meeting was led by former SGA vice president Matthew Gerrets.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 29, 2023
About the Contributor
Chloe Almendarez, Managing Editor
Chloe Almendarez is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Education Studies. This is their second year working with "Hilltop Views" as Managing Editor. They are passionate about exploring education and equity. For all advertisement and business inquiries, you may contact them at [email protected]

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *