Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 8, 2024

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Feb. 8, 2024.

Executive report

SGA President Mikayla Pastrano announced that the Student Government Association is partnering with Feminist Leadership in Practice (FLIP) and Bridge on the Hilltop for voting initiatives. Recently, they have worked together to secure shuttles for early voting transportation.

Legislative report

Senator Max Hoelker announced that he will be dropping legislative initiatives to address laundry facilities issues on campus, citing that it was beyond the scope of the Student Government Associations’s power.

Judicial report

Chief Justice Hailey Green noted that there was a decrease in parking citations in the past week, and over the next few weeks members of the judicial branch will work with Residence Directors and Resident Assistants to review parking guidelines and answer questions.

Big Event report

Big Event site leader applications are still open;

Registration for Big Event opens on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 a.m.

Special orders: Guest speakers

The senate was joined by the Executive Director of the Holy Cross Institute Richard Bautch, Ph.D., to talk about Convocation 2024 which will be hosted on Feb. 27-29. His presentation highlighted the following:

This year’s theme will be “With Hope to Bring”;

Keynote speakers will include Bro. George Schmitz, C.S.C, from Notre Dame High School, presenting “Reflections on Hope” on Feb 28, and Karen Eifler, Ph.D., from University of Portland, presenting ‘“Oui, Whee, We: Leaning Into Hope, Holy Cross Style” on Feb 28.

Kris Sloan, Ph.D., will present “Basil Moreau and Teaching with A.I.: ‘Not at the Expense of the Heart’” on Feb. 28;

Jennetta Williams, Ph.D., will host a workshop titled “‘ Who do I want to be when I grow up?’ Infusing Vocational Identity Exploration into Psychology and Behavioral Neuroscience Curriculum” along with several other members of St. Edward’s faculty;

Other presentations focused on Holy Cross mission integration will be led by St. Edward’s University personnel. These members include Glenda Ballard, Ph.D., Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs; Nancy Salisbury, Ph.D., Visiting Assistant Professor of Communication; Tom Sechrest, Ph.D., Professor of Human Development & Leadership; Kathleen Wilburn, Ph.D., Professor of Management; Mitty Myhr, Ph.D., Associate Dean of the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences; and Joseph Howe.

Old business

Senator Olivia Prior announced plans to revisit previous legislation to establish a university “green fund,” drawing inspiration from other universities’ sustainability efforts to create more discussion on St. Edward’s University’s sustainability priorities;

Senator Tate Burchfield discussed plans to continue work on previous legislation concerning senator programs. Burchfield is looking to increase student outreach, increase student government approachability and increase awareness of the organization around campus.

New business

A funding request from Psych Society for a Valentine’s Day bake sale event on Feb. 12 at Ragsdale Lawn (approved);

A funding request from Physical Therapy Organization to purchase food for their guest speaker event on Feb. 19 (approved);

A funding request from the Peter Beck Bird Watching Club for their inaugural meeting, on Feb. 8 in the Rice Room in Ragsdale Center (approved);

A funding request from The Fun Club for an assembly line Valentine’s Day event on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. in Mabee Ballroom A (approved);

A funding request from Bring Your Own Yarn for a Valentine’s crochet event on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the North Reading Room in Munday Library (approved);

A funding request from Psych Society for a psychology trivia night on Feb 19. in the St. André Multipurpose Room (approved);

A funding request from Math Club for a Valentine’s Day event on Feb. 19 (approved, pending location edits).

The meeting concluded at 7:47 p.m. with a final roll call.