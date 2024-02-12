The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 8, 2024

Chloe Almendarez, Managing EditorFebruary 12, 2024
Dr.+Richard+Bautch+joins+the+senate+to+discuss+Convocation+2024.
Chloe Almendarez / Managing editor
Dr. Richard Bautch joins the senate to discuss Convocation 2024.

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s formal senate meeting on Feb. 8, 2024.

Executive report 

SGA President Mikayla Pastrano announced that the Student Government Association is partnering with Feminist Leadership in Practice (FLIP) and Bridge on the Hilltop for voting initiatives. Recently, they have worked together to secure shuttles for early voting transportation.

Legislative report

Senator Max Hoelker announced that he will be dropping legislative initiatives to address laundry facilities issues on campus, citing that it was beyond the scope of the Student Government Associations’s power.

Judicial report

Chief Justice Hailey Green noted that there was a decrease in parking citations in the past week, and over the next few weeks members of the judicial branch will work with Residence Directors and Resident Assistants to review parking guidelines and answer questions.

Big Event report

  • Big Event site leader applications are still open;
  • Registration for Big Event opens on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 a.m.

Special orders: Guest speakers

The senate was joined by the Executive Director of the Holy Cross Institute Richard Bautch, Ph.D., to talk about Convocation 2024 which will be hosted on Feb. 27-29. His presentation highlighted the following:

  • This year’s theme will be “With Hope to Bring”;

Keynote speakers will include Bro. George Schmitz, C.S.C, from Notre Dame High School, presenting “Reflections on Hope” on Feb 28, and Karen Eifler, Ph.D., from University of Portland, presenting ‘“Oui, Whee, We: Leaning Into Hope, Holy Cross Style” on Feb 28.

  • Kris Sloan, Ph.D., will present “Basil Moreau and Teaching with A.I.: ‘Not at the Expense of the Heart’” on Feb. 28;
  • Jennetta Williams, Ph.D., will host a workshop titled “‘Who do I want to be when I grow up?’ Infusing Vocational Identity Exploration into Psychology and Behavioral Neuroscience Curriculum” along with several other members of St. Edward’s faculty;

Other presentations focused on Holy Cross mission integration will be led by St. Edward’s University personnel. These members include Glenda Ballard, Ph.D., Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs; Nancy Salisbury, Ph.D., Visiting Assistant Professor of Communication; Tom Sechrest, Ph.D., Professor of Human Development & Leadership; Kathleen Wilburn, Ph.D., Professor of Management; Mitty Myhr, Ph.D., Associate Dean of the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences; and Joseph Howe.

Old business

  • Senator Olivia Prior announced plans to revisit previous legislation to establish a university “green fund,” drawing inspiration from other universities’ sustainability efforts to create more discussion on St. Edward’s University’s sustainability priorities;
  • Senator Tate Burchfield discussed plans to continue work on previous legislation concerning senator programs. Burchfield is looking to increase student outreach, increase student government approachability and increase awareness of the organization around campus.

New business

  • A funding request from Psych Society for a Valentine’s Day bake sale event on Feb. 12 at Ragsdale Lawn (approved);
  • A funding request from Physical Therapy Organization to purchase food for their guest speaker event on Feb. 19 (approved);
  • A funding request from the Peter Beck Bird Watching Club for their inaugural meeting, on Feb. 8 in the Rice Room in Ragsdale Center (approved);
  • A funding request from The Fun Club for an assembly line Valentine’s Day event on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. in Mabee Ballroom A (approved);
  • A funding request from Bring Your Own Yarn for a Valentine’s crochet event on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the North Reading Room in Munday Library (approved);
  • A funding request from Psych Society for a psychology trivia night on Feb 19. in the St. André Multipurpose Room (approved);
  • A funding request from Math Club for a Valentine’s Day event on Feb. 19 (approved, pending location edits).

The meeting concluded at 7:47 p.m. with a final roll call.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
St. Edward’s associate professor of finance Sung Suh (right) during the Q&A.
Kozmetsky Center returns with conversation over International Conflict
Senior ENSP student Katie Gay was one of the four students who attended the annual TRACS conference on South Padre Island. She along with her fellow students and faculty presented an appropriately unorthodox seminar for the canoe making program at St. Edward’s.
St. Edward’s takes on annual college sustainability summit to learn, showcase programs
The SGA senate held their second meeting of the semester this week.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Jan. 31, 2024
Costume sketches for Peter and The Starcatcher designed by Cassidy Barber.
MMNT takes off to Neverland with their latest production
The Student Government Association met for its first meeting this semester this past Wednesday.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Jan. 17, 2024
The universitys Ozone Garden is located outside in front of Cater Auditorium. This green, mini-sanctuary is home to several plants that are sustained by students on campus.
Students set up fresh place for Monarch butterflies to land during spring migration
More in News / SGA
Newly elected Student Government Association President Mikayla Pastrano and Vice President Justin Trevino lead their first senate meeting in the St. Andre multipurpose room.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Dec. 6, 2023
Students gather in Mabee Ballroom to witness the induction ceremony and the weekly senate meeting. The meeting was led by former SGA vice president Matthew Gerrets.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 29, 2023
President Fuentes stands in front of the audience during this weeks Student Government Association senate meeting to give her State of the University Address.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Nov. 8, 2023
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 25, 2023
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 25, 2023
Student Government Association Vice President Matthew Garrets sits at the head of the table during this weeks senate meeting alongside other senate members and senators.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 18, 2023
Student Government Association Vice President Matthew Garrets sits in with other members in the St. Andre Multipurpose Room during a weekly senate meeting.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 11, 2023
About the Contributor
Chloe Almendarez, Managing Editor
Chloe Almendarez is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Education Studies. This is their second year working with "Hilltop Views" as Managing Editor. They are passionate about exploring education and equity. For all advertisement and business inquiries, you may contact them at [email protected]

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *