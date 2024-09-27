Hilltoppers dominate possession but fall short against Urban Knights in intense 1-0 showdown

An intense game in the Austin heat kept every spectator on their feet as the men’s soccer team faced the Academy of Art University Urban Knights. With three goal attempts against the Urban Knights within the first minute of game time, the Hilltoppers were unable to come out victorious.

“We’re getting good opportunities, we just need to finish them,” head coach Brian Young said. “What happened in the first half, in probably 45 seconds, we had chances to score two goals. And so I think we’re creating good chances, we just need to be able to finish them.”

The Hilltoppers maintained possession of the ball, keeping pressure on the Urban Knight’s defense. A total of 23 attempted shots and six corner kicks were recorded by the Hilltoppers in comparison to the two attempted shots and three corner kicks by the Urban Knights. The first half ended with no goals by either team.

The fatal mistake made by the Hilltoppers was the disregard to capitalize as possession of the ball shifted to the Urban Knights. This gave them the perfect opportunity to pass and score a neat goal at the 55th minute.

“Early in the game, we kind of felt like we were better than them,” senior winger Masood Porsa said. “I think we got too relaxed, and we switched off in key moments, especially in transition, which is how they scored. Our mentality just needs to be a lot stronger approaching the game.”

The Hilltoppers will be traveling to Laredo to face Texas A&M International University on Friday, Sept. 27. This will be their last preconference game before they face Midwestern State University on home field.