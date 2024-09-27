The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltoppers dominate in 2-0 shutout over Colorado Mesa, goalkeeper Daria Schlumbohm sets school record with 13 saves

Natalia Zavaleta, ReporterSeptember 27, 2024
Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views
Sophomore goalkeeper Daria Schlumbohm had a stellar performance, setting the new St. Edward’s record for most saves in a game. This game was No. 14 ranked Colorado Mesa University’s first loss of the season and improves St. Ed’s record to a 2-2-1.

Women’s soccer competed on their home field under the blazing hot sun against the Colorado Mesa University Mustangs, ending in a shutout game with the Hilltoppers scoring two goals in the first half.

“That was probably the most talented team we played today, and we beat them,” head coach Nick Cowell said. “ imI think that what we found, and our team has learned, is that if we don’t play 100% we don’t deserve to beat anyone, if we do play 100% we can beat anyone.”

The Hilltoppers struck early in the first half by taking advantage of a foul in the box. A penalty kick was awarded within the first five minutes of the game. Freshman Annie Rocha demonstrated her skills by going low and towards the right corner of the net, earning the team their first goal of the morning.

Nearing the 38th minute of the first half, freshman Isabella Ruiz made her first goal of the season, setting the score at 2-0. A first attempt was made, which ended up being blocked, but Ruiz took the opportunity and scored.

“When you know that you could be the best team, and keep winning with a united team, it’s a masterpiece,” Ruiz said.

The Mustangs then maintained possession of the ball for the remainder of the half, attempting multiple shots and corner kicks. A total of 11 saves were made in the second half by sophomore goalkeeper Daria Schlumbohm. This earned her a total of 13 saves the entire game, which set a new record of all-time saves for the Hilltoppers.

“We need to just keep believing in ourselves,” Schlumbohm said. “We can do it with such a talented and strong team, and everyone is able to get on the field and do what they have to do.”

With three minutes remaining, Rocha went in for one more attempt at a shot, but was saved by the Mustang’s goalkeeper. The Hilltoppers ended the game with 11 attempted shots in comparison to 26 made by the Mustangs.

“We know which players are ready to step up and play at this level, which plays we have no allegiance to age,” Cowell said. “We play players that practice best and give it their all every day, and that’s the type of team that we want to have.

The Hilltoppers have played their first conference game at the University of Texas at Tyler, ending in a 0-0 draw. Next, they will face Lubbock Christian University on the home field for senior night Sept. 28.

