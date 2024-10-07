SEU women’s volleyball loses first home game of the Lone Star Conference

The St. Edward’s women’s Volleyball team faced off against Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) in a five-set game on Sept. 26, ending with a 3-2 loss for the Hilltoppers.

St. Edward’s’ newly renamed Ed Norris ’41 & Joe Beck ’58 Court hosted the first match of the Lone Star Conference and its first ever Pride Night. Attendees were given rainbow sunglasses and stickers to wear during the game to celebrate pride.

TAMIU took an early lead in the first set with an 8-3 advantage, but the Hilltoppers prevailed with four kills and evened the playing field. The Hilltoppers tied with a 25-25 score and eventually won the set with a 28-26 win with the help of sophomore outside hitter Kelli Fording.

In the second and third sets, TAMIU got an early lead, as the Hilltoppers struggled to keep up the pace. SEU eventually tied with a kill from right side hitter Addy Badley, but it wasn’t enough – TAMIU took home the 25-21 second set win. Even with SEU rallying for the third set, it wasn’t enough to stop TAMIU from a 24-21 victory.

“I think we had some adversity this week,” head coach Jared Te’o said. “We had two of our players out on injury so we were down two players and we kind of didn’t know that would be the case until (Monday). So, I thought they showed a lot of resilience with our new line up and they had good energy and competitiveness throughout. Even though we didn’t win I think they stayed confident and competitive throughout, so that was good to see, especially with such a young team.”

With the game set to go into overtime, the fourth set began with a TAMIU lead, but the Hilltoppers prevailed with five kills from outside hitter Mia Clay, three aces from setter Jordan Chapman and several blocks from middle blocker Cora Young. Both teams were tied going into the fifth set with SEU taking the lead, but they didn’t have it for long as TAMIU came out on top with a final score of 15-13.

“I think we just had some new rotations due to players being out that we had to kind of iron out,” Coach Te’o said. “So, I’m hoping with a match under our belt with our new line up that we feel more confident in our relationships on the court and then solidifying our passing.”

The Hilltoppers lost 1-3 in their match against Sul Ross State University on Sept. 27 and currently hold a 9-6 overall and a 1-3 LSC record. They return to the court on Oct. 11 at home against Dallas Baptist University.