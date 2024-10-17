The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

From last year’s struggles to a stunning season of redemption, men’s soccer recovers in Lone Star Conference

Natalia Zavaleta, ReporterOctober 17, 2024
Courtesy of Jommar Reyes
Watanabe and Reyes celebrate after Watanebe’s goal in the 30th minute at the Midwestern State University game. This was the first game in the Lone Star Conference, earning them their first conference win 5-0.

Men’s soccer is having a breakout season. After last year’s difficult return to the field — where their only win came in the final game of the season — the Hilltoppers have turned things around dramatically. So far, they’ve secured back-to-back wins and stunned Midwestern State University, ranked 12th in the nation, with an emphatic 5-0 victory. The team, now full of confidence and momentum, is charging into conference play with something to prove. So, what changed?

At the heart of this transformation is not just talent, but a shift in mentality and culture. The players who struggled last year have now grown into leaders, taking ownership of their roles.

“The players who returned from last year have really set a good culture,” head coach Brian Young said. “Last year was tough for everyone — new players, new coaching staff. But over the spring, we worked hard, and those eight returning starters have matured. Add a few quality recruits, and now we’re seeing the results.”

The spring was crucial for the Hilltoppers. While the fall season is all about winning games and chasing playoff qualification, the spring allowed the team to train, develop and focus on refining their skills.

“In the spring, we were able to coach a lot more,” Coach Young said. “For development, you want to practice more than you play. We weren’t off to a great start this fall, but the players kept doing what we asked of them, and now they’re executing. Soccer has systems to play and they were learning how we wanted to play.”

A standout player of the season, who’s been executing at a high level, is Arthur Souza. The Brazilian forward, a graduate student pursuing his MBA, has quickly become a key figure for the Hilltoppers, with six goals in eight games. His ability to capitalize on chances has helped fuel the team’s rise. But for Souza, it’s not just about putting the ball in the back of the net — it’s about believing in the process.

“Personally, it’s been a lot of support from my teammates and coaches,” Souza said, “The hardest part for me is being consistent, showing up every game ready to perform. Knowing that the coaches have confidence in me has been huge.”

For Souza, goal-scoring is all about being in the right place at the right time.

“It’s not just about creating my own goals,” Souza said. “It’s about being there when the opportunity comes. If you don’t finish your chances, the other team will finish theirs. That’s soccer.”

This mindset has paid off. Souza ranks third in the conference in goals, and his first goal of the season — a penalty kick in the fourth game against the Northeastern State Riverhawks — was a major personal milestone.

Moments before Souza’s first goal of the season against Northeastern State University. “Knowing that I can still play the sport that I love at 22 years old, and a lot of people haven’t been able to make it this far already, it’s so fulfilling,” Souza said. “There’s a lot of things that obviously weigh down on you when you’re playing, but just being able to play the sport that I love at a high level brings me happiness and joy.”

“It felt like a huge weight off my shoulders,” Souza said. “It was off a penalty kick so it’s me versus the goalie, and there (were) five minutes of time in between when we got fouled to when the kick happened. I had gone three games without scoring, and the pressure was building. After I scored that penalty, I could finally relax and just play. Knowing your hard work is paying off and seeing that on the scoreboard ahead of the game is really nice.”

But despite the individual success, Souza remains focused on the bigger picture.

“The job’s not finished,” Souza said. “Yes, we’ve had some big wins, we’re undefeated in conference (at the time of the interview), but anything can happen in soccer. We have to stay focused and keep pushing because anything can happen at any moment.”

While Souza’s commitment has been crucial, the Hilltoppers’ improvement goes beyond individual performances. It’s about teamwork, depth and a commitment to winning. Coach Young believes the growth of his players, combined with key new additions, has made all the difference.

“Our new freshmen are very competitive, and some haven’t got as much playing time as they want, but they’re almost there,” Coach Young said. “Normally, the program is more heavily weighted on juniors and seniors. We wait for the freshmen and sophomores to develop and become more intrinsically motivated and grow at St. Edward’s.”

Midfielder Jommar Reyes highlights how this shift in mentality has transformed the team’s dynamic.

“This year, it’s about everyone buying into what the coaches want,” Reyes said. “We came in with a new mentality — wanting to win, wanting to compete. We’re playing as a unit now, not as individuals.”

It’s this unity that has set the Hilltoppers apart. Last year’s struggles, where many players were still adjusting to the college game and life away from home, have given way to a newfound sense of purpose.

“The players now understand their roles better,” Coach Young said. “They know what we expect, and they’re executing.”

A standout story of improvement within the team is midfielder Shunji Watanabe. Watanabe returned from a summer playing in Japan, more focused, and ready to make an impact.

“He’s been excellent,” Coach Young says. “His commitment and fitness levels are way up, and he’s been a big part of our success.  Last year he was coming from a club environment, a lot of the players we get come from youth club teams, so college is a bit different because you’re on your own, and you have to train every day, and there’s a lot of film to watch.”

The spring season wasn’t just about fitness — it was about building a winning culture.

“The success we had in the spring gave the players confidence,” Coach Young said. “We didn’t change much from how we coached in the fall, but they just started executing better. The team learned how we wanted to play, and now they’re playing with belief.”

But the team is not getting carried away. Souza and his teammates know that maintaining their focus is key.

“Anything can happen in soccer,” Souza said. “We have to stay focused and keep working hard.”

With a combination of belief, hard work and depth, the Hilltoppers are proving that last year’s struggles were just the start of something bigger. Now, as they prepare for the challenges conference, one thing is clear: this team is ready to compete.

“We just have to keep doing what we’re doing,” Coach Young said. “This team has stepped up in big moments, both defensively and offensively. If we keep that up, we’ll be in a good place.”

 

