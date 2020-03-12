BREAKING: On-campus instruction postponed, moved online until April 4

There will be no on-campus instruction from March 23 to April 4. This is a full two weeks after the university’s scheduled spring break. All classes will be conducted online during this time period.

Following weeks of spring break extensions and closures from universities nation-wide, St. Edward’s University president George Martin sent an email to the SEU student body on March 12 stating that due to growing concerns of coronavirus (COVID-19), there will be no on-campus instruction from March 23 to April 4. This is a full two weeks after the university’s scheduled spring break. All classes will be conducted online during this time period.

This news comes one day after UT Austin announced an extension of their spring break. Baylor University, Texas Christian University and the University of Houston, among other Texas schools, have moved to online instruction as well.

City of Austin Mayor Steve Adler declared a state of emergency in Austin on March 6 during a press conference amid coronavirus concerns.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus a pandemic as it has spread to over 110 countries.

“While there are no known cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, on our Austin campus, we are enacting preventative measures to safeguard the health of our campus community,” Martin said in his mass email to students.

A newly formed alerts webpage provides current information and is set to give any updates as the full effects of COVID-19 become more clear. Students can submit any additional questions online.

According to the alerts webpage, university programs in China and South Korea have been suspended for spring 2020, students studying abroad in Milan and Angers have been recalled from their study abroad experience, and a graduate business course to Japan has been canceled.

Campus Ministry’s multiple Spring Break Experience (SBE) trips were also cancelled in light of the pandemic.

Yesterday President Trump signed a Presidential Proclamation suspending entry of most foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States.

“The university will continue to monitor what is happening locally and regionally and make decisions that are in the best interests of our students, faculty and staff members,” Martin said.

The university will reach out to students on March 31 to confirm plans for resuming on-campus classes.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) provides guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus.