St. Edward’s on Film

Once the fall semester had reached a conclusion, I was staying on campus huddled in the St. Andre Apartments and continuing my desk job at Main Building. One foggy morning, I decided to stroll the campus grounds after I was finished with my work shift. The once vivacious, moving campus transformed into a ghost town seemingly overnight, nothing to remember other than the beautiful structures surrounding me. This walk was one of the first times in the semester where I was appreciating the view instead of hustling from class to class. This cold December day revitalized the admiration I have for St. Edward’s campus, from the long stretch of Moody Drive, the St. Andres Apartment lawn, the legendary Sorin Oak tree and to the Austin city skyline. Hilltoppers would consider that skyline the best view in town.