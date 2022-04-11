St. Edward’s Community Takes Back the Night

Halfway through the march, students had the opportunity to show their support by writing messages of empowerment to survivors. The notes were hung in a tree outside of Trustee Hall as a visible sign of solidarity.

On the evening of April 7, members of the St. Edward’s community joined together to take part in the Take Back the Night March, an annual event hosted by It’s On Us in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault. The march was the culminating event of the It’s On Us Action Week, which featured a series of activities aimed at amplifying survivors’ voices and educating about sexual assault on college campuses. During the march, attendees had the opportunity to showcase their support for survivors, participate in activities to empower our community and listen to uplifting speeches, including words from President Fuentes and Title IX Coordinator Lisa Kirkpatrick.

“Like the name says, it’s on all of us,” said Kirkpatrick in her closing speech. “We all have to be a part of the solution and invite more and more people to come and do this work with us.”

Students can get involved with It’s On Us by checking out their Collegiate Link or following them on Instagram at @its_on_us_steds. Applications to be part of the organization’s leadership team for the Fall 2022 semester close on May 1 at 3 p.m.