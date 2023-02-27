Graphic design majors showcase their senior exhibitions

Kaitlynn Devitt, Photographer|February 27, 2023

Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views

Please make sure to visit the senior graphic design students’ exhibition show, “Shift,” which will be in the gallery in the Fine Arts building until March 8.

On Feb. 17, graphic design majors debuted their senior exhibition, leading an awaiting crowd into the gallery for their opening reception. Guests were handed small green pamphlets providing a brief introduction to their show, each artists’ biography and the layout of the exhibition.

“Shift” is the title of their exhibition, which can mean a number of things: shift as in shifting through the different stages of one’s life and shifting as a reference to the keyboard key “shift,” which is vital in the graphic design world. All 15 of these seniors are preparing for a shift from these projects and wrapping up their time here at St. Edward’s.

The seniors participating in this show included: Gabriel Erwin, Bruce Nghiem, Jacqueline Larios, Lauren Richardson, Claire Richardson, Ashley Arguello, Carlos Rodriguez, Catalina Padilla, Sadie Pettigrew, Margaret Momsen, Andre Covian, Andrew Silvas, Nicholas Sendra, Noelle Jones and Antonyio Seigle. Each had their own unique way of displaying their graphic design skills to interact with not only each other but with their audience as well.

Erwin’s exhibition project was a board game he designed called Topper Knocker. When it is in the exhibition space, people are allowed to visit and learn how to play his game, and they can even buy it if interested. “To have an exhibition like this for students is truly a dream come true,” Erwin said. “I have always wanted to show off my work in a special way and to be able to show it amongst other great artists is an immeasurable honor.” (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
For Nghiem’s project, he taught himself how to crochet and designed a crochet guidebook that uses visual language. This is different from the traditional guidebooks because they tend to use abbreviations and numbers in the instructions. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
LunaSun Studios, designed by Larios, is a lifestyle brand where Larios creates art by being influenced by nature and things she considers “cute.” In her exhibition, she has earrings of different shapes and colors, tote bags, colorful ceramic handmade plant pots and even handmade hats. Most of her items are for sale, so take a look and help support her business. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
One lesson that Lauren Richardson is learning to accept is that things change in life. She herself has made huge changes in her life that may seem drastic to others. “Major Changes” is a digitally animated podcast that she designed while being influenced by stop motion and motionless animation. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
Claire Richardson has always been a big fan of reading, and her project revolves around creating a monthly subscription box that sends readers a popular, redesigned book with exclusive art and illustrations. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
Arguello’s exhibition shows several zines that she created, such as “Flowers for Mom,” “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” and “What Do You Mean I Have to Choose a Bottle.” These little booklets revolve around her own experiences and knowledge of what it means to be a mother. Through this project, she hopes to be able to provide answers to those who might have similar feelings of confusion like she did. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
“Stories of Elsewhere: The Champion” is a storytelling comic book designed by Rodriguez with original characters with minimal dialogue. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
“Beauty is Pain” is Padilla’s way of trying to bring more awareness to people about the specifics of cosmetic products that they are buying. She hopes that through this project people take more consideration and care of what they are putting on themselves. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
Pettigrew is a big fan of journaling in her free time. She enjoys getting any thoughts that she has down onto paper as a way of escaping from reality. Her project focuses on this ritualistic view of journaling completed by women who face severe mental illnesses. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
Momsen believes that there is a lack of stories and films in popular media that show the depth and details of what it means to be a girl, a woman and even a mother. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
Most designers love music, and Covian happens to be one of them. His project focused on the “apparent identifiable problem” with Childish Gambino’s “3.15.20” album. He does a deep dive into the numbers of first-week sales and average album rating. He also created his own album cover for Childish Gambino’s album and gave it a new title: “I SAID I LOVE ME!” (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
Silvas decided to showcase a project that shows his love for music and design together in the form of lyric videos. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
Sendra used his skills as a designer and decided to create his own personal brand and design his own business. His brand is all about creativity, self-expression and inspiring others to think creatively. He has t-shirts for sale at this exhibition, so make sure to visit and make a purchase. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
“The Magic Within Club” created by Jones is an organization that includes attending events that are aimed at providing college students a break from their busy, stressful lives. “This is a space for college students to really take a breath and reflect on the things that matter most,” Jones said. “Like their soul, their passions and even the person that is next to them.” (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)
Seigle is not only a graphic designer but has also started his own career in music. His exhibition showcases “PXRCELAIN,” an EP along with a design for the CD packaging that he created. (Kaitlynn Devitt / Hilltop Views)