Men’s basketball team bolsters NCAA regional résumé with signature win over Lubbock Christian University

Jack Connolly, Staff WriterFebruary 26, 2024
St.+Edward%E2%80%99s+Head+Coach+Andre+Cook+led+his+team+in+the+huddle.+Cook+was+named+D2+Coach+of+the+Week+by+HoopDirt.com.
Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views
St. Edward’s Head Coach Andre Cook led his team in the huddle. Cook was named D2 Coach of the Week by HoopDirt.com.

The St. Edward’s University men’s basketball team secured the signature win that the squad was looking for to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume with a 91-84 win over the Lubbock Christian University Chaps on Feb. 22.

The Hilltoppers avenged the season-ending loss that the team suffered last season at the hands of the Chaps in the 2023 Lone Star Conference tournament. Junior Jayden Johnston was red hot in the first half, leading SEU in scoring with nine points. Junior Blake Nielsen added eight points in the first half to give the Hilltoppers a 39-34 lead at halftime. 

Bennett Mohn scored 14 points and went 6-6 from the free throw line in 28 minutes vs. Lubbock Christian. Mohn was named Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week in Week 17. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)

The Hilltoppers stormed out of the gates in the second half with a 9-0 run to extend their lead 48-34 with 17 minutes to go in the game. The Chaparrals countered with a 13-0 run over the 4:26. 

That is right when SEU’s junior point guard from down the road in San Antonio, Gavino Ramos finished the game with 16 points and five rebounds after scoring a career-high 27 points the previous weekend against Oklahoma Christian University.

Tiras Morton hit a three-pointer with two minutes left to trim the Hilltoppers’ lead to 81-79, but clutch free throw shooting down the stretch iced the game for St. Edward’s, coming to a 91-84 final score. The team faces St. Mary’s University on the road on Feb. 27.
About the Contributor
Jack Connolly, Staff Writer
Jack is a junior from Omaha, Nebraska and this is his second year writing with "Hilltop Views" as a Staff Writer. He loves sports but will also write about music, social issues and politics.

