Women’s basketball splits Battle of the Saints, drops season finale at home

Jack Connolly, Staff WriterMarch 4, 2024
Freshman+JP+goes+up+for+a+lay-up+against+St+Mary%E2%80%99s+University.+She+led+the+Hilltoppers+in+points+and+assists+per+game+this+season%2C+averaging+14.6+and+3.5.
Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views
Freshman JP goes up for a lay-up against St Mary’s University. She led the Hilltoppers in points and assists per game this season, averaging 14.6 and 3.5.

The St. Edward’s University women’s basketball team concluded their regular season on Feb. 29 against St. Mary’s University in their annual Battle of the Saints series. The Hilltoppers won the first game of the series 64-55 on Feb. 27 in San Antonio, but the Rattlers got the best of them, winning the regular season finale 68-63 at the Recreation and Athletic Center.

The Hilltoppers lead 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, thanks to strong front court play from sophomore Mikah Chapman and junior Ainsley Thunell forcing three combined turnovers and limiting the Rattlers talented freshman Taylor Haggan to four points.

St. Mary’s guard Ramsey Robledo heated up in the second quarter to score nine of her 13 points in the period to give St. Mary’s a tight 36-35 halftime lead.

Senior Jayda Ruffus-Milner helping freshman JP off the floor. Ruffus-Milner played their final collegiate game vs St. Mary’s University. She spent four seasons at Pepperdine University in California and transferred to St. Edward’s in 2022. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)

Chapman and Thunell both picking up their third foul hurt the Hilltoppers in the third quarter. The Rattlers lead 50-46 going into the fourth quarter.

St. Edward’s tied the game on four separate occasions, thanks to eight points from freshman Janiah Perkins in the fourth quarter, but never took the lead and lost 68-63. 

Following the game, the team honored their four seniors: Ronnie Cantu, Lauren Catherman, Bella Muscoreil and Jayda Ruffus-Milner. The Hilltoppers finished the year with a 9-19 total record and 6-16 in Lone Star Conference play.
About the Contributor
Jack Connolly, Staff Writer
Jack is a junior from Omaha, Nebraska and this is his second year writing with "Hilltop Views" as a Staff Writer. He loves sports but will also write about music, social issues and politics.

