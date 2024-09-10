The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Women’s soccer home opener ends in 1-0 loss against Lynn University

Anna Pratts, Sports EditorSeptember 9, 2024
Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views
Sophomore forward Rainey Simmons prepares to set the ball back into the game and into Hilltoppers possession. Simmons played for 81 of 90 total minutes in the game.

The women’s soccer team kicked off their home opener game under a cloudy sky. Playing against the Lynn University Fighting Knights, the Hilltoppers conceded a goal early in the second half, which was enough for the Fighting Knights to take the victory. 

“I think it was two evenly matched teams, but I think that they played better than us in the beginning of the game, and we played a little bit better in the second half,” head coach Nick Cowell said. “It was a close game, it gives us a lot of things to work on for the future. These are early season games; they are never perfect.”

With an evenly split possession, the game was fairly balanced for its majority. During the first few minutes of the game, St. Edward’s pressured the Fighting Knights, moving the ball with swift passes through the sidelines, but constantly meeting Lynn’s defense. When it was Lynn’s turn to perform their attacking efforts, the Hilltoppers demonstrated their defensive skills and communication in the penalty box.

“It is a good starting point for us,” senior midfielder McKenna Keeley said. 

Sophomore goalkeeper Daria Schlumbohm performed well under pressure in the first half, responding with quick and precise passes after pass backs. At the 18-minute mark, Lynn had a close attempt, bringing the ball into the goal box and drawing players from both teams into the area. Schlumbohm’s reflexes were quick, securing the ball after battling for it in the air. 

Going into halftime, the teams had three goal attempts each, most of them going over their opponents goals. During the 15-minute break, the sun came out and more Hilltopper fans came out to support the team.

As soon as the second half started, the Fighting Knights moved quickly up the field, creating space through precise passes threaded between the Hilltoppers’ defensive line. Within seconds, Lynn scored a quick goal under Schlumbohm’s arms as she jumped to defend it. 

“We gave their team way too much respect, we were a little timid in the first half, we tried to play a little bit too pretty,” Cowell said.

The rest of the half was dominated by the Fighting Knights, who continued to create opportunities. Overall, they had seven shot attempts in the second half alone, compared to three attempts by the Hilltoppers. 

In the last 15 minutes, the Hilltoppers had an impressive run, creating promising opportunities. Senior forward Alyssa Garcia assisted freshman forward Jisell Zavaleta, but an error put the ball back into Lynn’s possession. Senior midfielder Marie Hannedouche had a shot attempt towards the end, but it immediately met Lynn’s goalkeeper’s hands and a collective sigh came from the crowd. The game ended with a Fighting Knight’s win. 

“We just need to play a little bit more direct and not over complicate things,” Cowell said. “The chemistry in the team is really good, the unity in the team is really good, but the thing we need to concentrate on from here is to make sure that we have a growth mentality.”

On Sunday, Sept. 8, the women’s team played their second home game, this time against Concordia University – St. Paul, coming to a 1-1 score. Next, they play away against Western Colorado University on Sept. 15.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Track & Field freshman Arlo Gonzales expresses the struggles he has been facing with his transition into college athletics, starting his new chapter after almost a decade as an athlete in the sport.
New year welcomes student athletes to the Hilltop, adapting to the transition from high school to college
Sophomore outside hitter Kelli Fording jumps with her hands above the net, going for a kill. In volleyball, a kill is a ball from the attacking team that results immediately in a point. Fording was the scoring leaders for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13 total.
First game, first win: St. Edward’s women's volleyball kicks off its 50th season on the newly named court at Hilltopper Classic
The men’s soccer team played an exhibition game against Huston-Tillotson University last Spring. The team begins their season this Fall with scrimmages and nonconference games in Mississipi.
Fall sports return with new athletes, coaching staff, goals
Jim Sarrá, Ph.D., became the new director of Hilltopper Athletics in July, following Debbie Taylor’s retirement. Sarrá brings experience to the Hilltop, aiming to blend the University’s mission with his leadership style and highlight all around excellence from student athletes.
New director of athletics pulls from previous experience, sets standard for academic, athletic excellence
Gregory, a freshman living on campus, is a Biology major. When she is not practicing or on the volleyball court, she can be found studying around campus. It is necessary, like every student, to be in good academic standing with the university.
St. Edward’s student-athletes maintain high GPAs despite the challenges of large
Athletes are afforded resources and opportunity as 5th year athletes.
“Student comes first:” 5th year student athletes reflect on closing two chapters despite hardships
More in Sports / Soccer
Freshman Bartek Zabek on the field against Lubbock Christian University Chaps during homecoming weekend.
GAME DAY: Men’s soccer falls short 2-0 against Lubbock Christian on Senior Day
GAME DAY: Men’s soccer faces 2-0 loss in second half against Texas A&M International
GAME DAY: Men’s soccer faces 2-0 loss in second half against Texas A&M International
Senior forward Ari Ramirez dribbles while up against UTPB.
GAME DAY: Women’s soccer senior day ends on a 2-2 draw against University of Texas Permian Basin
Freshman right back Cason Berg pressures DBU for possession.
GAME DAY: Men's soccer ties 1-1 against DBU in intense game
Jason Lyons, 22-year-old center-back for the men's soccer team, stands in front of Main Building's iconic red doors. Lyons initially walked through these doors as a freshman recruit for the soccer team, but had to walk out of them while the soccer team was sunsetted. Now he will be finishing this legacy with his soccer team in tow. 
SEU men's soccer center-back returns to the team as a graduate student
Gullion playing keeper on Sept. 27 against Texas A&M on St. Edward's University's Lewis-Chien field.
Graduate student returns to St. Edward's for reinstated men's soccer team
More in Uncategorized
Jake Paul is now set to fight Mike Tyson on Nov. 15 instead of July 20 due to Tyson having health problems.
Jake Paul set to fight Mike Tyson… again?
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Celebrating empowered women on the hilltop
Senior Sienna Wight presented a piece of poetry as well as an A-Z flash fiction piece. An A-Z flash fiction piece is one that is composed of 26 lines which each start with a letter of the alphabet. With this, the author is challenged to compose a story in a creative manner under the requirements.
Literature, Writing and Rhetoric Department hosts Creative Writing Showcase with student writers
Here is Liam Molina, a graphic design major using the heat press to transfer his design to the pencil. “We hold this event to show the students how to use the heat press and we would like to see them make their own design and heat press it,” Perea said.
Command C, Command V
Students expressing individuality through colors, silhouettes, fashion
Students expressing individuality through colors, silhouettes, fashion
Kristin Stewart and Katy M. O’Brien as Lou and Jackie. The film centers around their volatile but devoted and loving relationship.
Campy, Bloody, Sexy: Love Lies Bleeding is The Crime Thriller the Gays Needed
About the Contributor
Anna Pratts
Anna Pratts, Sports Editor
Anna Pratts is a sophomore from Brazil and majoring in Writing and Rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media and minoring in Global Studies. This is her second year writing for Hilltop Views and her first semester as Sports Editor. She loves writing about sports, especially soccer and basketball, but she is looking forward to exploring other areas and growing as a writer.