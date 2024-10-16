The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

St. Edward’s rugby team loses second match of the season to Texas State 38-8

Tate Burchfield, Viewpoints EditorOctober 16, 2024
Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views
Throughout the game, the Texas State and St. Edward’s teams engaged in scrums. Scrums are the main method for the game to be initiated, where eight players from each team bind together to gain possession of the ball. At the center stands the scrum halves who place the ball in the middle of the scrum then move to the back of each side. If they receive the ball, they then pass it to their other teammates. Pictured center of the scrum is St. Edward’s player Louis Werling substituting for William Perrins.

The St. Edward’s rugby football club team faced off against the Texas State University rugby team in their second match of the season, which resulted in a losing score of 38-8 for the Hilltoppers.

The match took place on the West Sports Fields of Texas State University in San Marcos. As a result, few Hilltoppers made the drive down Interstate 35 to support the team; however, this deficit was made up with an excess of Texas State fans who filled the bleachers and sat along the field’s sideline. This was a result of it being family weekend for Texas State, as well as home site vicinity.

“My friend James Williams is on the rugby team, and he brought me out here today,” St. Edward’s sophomore Ben Snowden said. “The games are always really fun, and I wanted to support them since the match wasn’t too far away.”

St. Edward’s inside center Keagen Theron attempts to tackle a Texas State player who was previously in possession of the ball. In response, the Texas State player releases the ball to his teammate by throwing it backwards. One of the rules of rugby is that every player must pass behind them – a rule which sets the game apart from other field sports. (Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views)

This amount of fans coincided with the equally large number of Texas State players. The team, referred to as the “Renegades,” had the full roster of 23 players for their “A” team in addition to another 23 players comprising a “B” team. Comparatively, all of the St. Ed’s rugby team could only bring 22 players together for the match.

Another notable difference between the Renegades and Hilltoppers was the size of the players. Texas State’s team featured a greater variety of sizes between their forwards and backs which allowed them to maintain strong offensive and defensive positions.

“We have a good mix of thinner and faster guys with bigger and heavier guys,” Texas State junior Avery Bouskila said. “I think this gives us a really dynamic playstyle against teams that lean heavier or lean lighter like St. Edward’s.”

Still, the St. Edward’s team did a good job of defense against the Renegades. Notably, scrum half William Perrins consistently performed successful tackles which slowed Texas State down. Scrum halves are responsible for moving the ball around the field as well as standing as defensive and offensive position.

St. Edward’s full back Jack Hennessy is a member of the backs, who serve as the defensive arm of the rugby team. They are generally faster and smaller than the forwards, and are responsible for tackling. They stand backwards of the offensive forwards and attempt to tackle the other teams. The full back must exude excellent catching abilities and understanding of the game. (Dani Brannon / Hilltop Views)

Tackles in rugby must be performed precisely with proper technique, otherwise risking the player’s safety. Additionally, rules require players to drop possession of the ball immediately upon being tackled — which can then be collected by either team.

However, several times throughout the game, Texas State was able to break through the Hilltopper defense and score six tries: the equivalent of a touchdown in American football.

“Our lads played a really tough game; we put our body into it,” team captain Remigio Vitores said. “We got tired in the second half of the game, but we put our ‘fight’ in it throughout the whole game.”

The game’s loss brought the St. Edward’s season record to 0-2 in the Lone Star Rugby Conference, a stark contrast to last year’s undefeated season.

“We made a few mistakes, but we are going to correct them by our next game,” Vitores said. “Our communication is there, but we have to continue to work on it. We have a great team with great players, and I know I can push myself more to continue to do better.”

The St. Edward’s rugby football club is set to play Baylor University on Nov. 2 for the Homecoming game. 

 

 

About the Contributor
Tate Burchfield
Tate Burchfield, Staff Writer
Tate Burchfield is a first year student on the hilltop, and this is his first year writing for Hilltop Views. He is interested in politics and the arts. He is from Galveston, Texas and is excited to spend his time in Austin with Hilltop Views.