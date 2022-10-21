Visiting Artists introduces alum Mia Breedlove’s “In Process” now showing in Fine Arts Gallery

Reception for alum Mia Breedlove’s opening night invites a full house to ponder all that is “In Process.”
On Oct. 13 the St. Edward’s Fine Arts Center welcomed Mia Carameros Breedlove, a 2013 graduate, back to the hilltop for the opening of her exhibition “In Process.” The reception was preceded by a talk she gave to guests, the first one held in the Fine Arts building since the start of the pandemic.
After the artist talk, students, faculty, friends and family of the artist enjoyed the provided snacks and refreshments in the hallway and made their way to the gallery. Upon entering the gallery, guests were greeted with various photographs, paintings and even porcelain-dipped chamomile plants.
The “In Process” exhibition is being held on campus in the Fine Arts Center’s gallery from Oct. 13 to Nov. 4.
Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated.
Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated.
Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site.
Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information.
If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published.
We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.