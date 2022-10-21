Visiting Artists introduces alum Mia Breedlove’s “In Process” now showing in Fine Arts Gallery

On Oct. 13 the St. Edward’s Fine Arts Center welcomed Mia Carameros Breedlove, a 2013 graduate, back to the hilltop for the opening of her exhibition “In Process.” The reception was preceded by a talk she gave to guests, the first one held in the Fine Arts building since the start of the pandemic.

After the artist talk, students, faculty, friends and family of the artist enjoyed the provided snacks and refreshments in the hallway and made their way to the gallery. Upon entering the gallery, guests were greeted with various photographs, paintings and even porcelain-dipped chamomile plants.

The “In Process” exhibition is being held on campus in the Fine Arts Center’s gallery from Oct. 13 to Nov. 4.