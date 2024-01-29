Students organize their lives on their own terms through bullet journaling workshop

The Innovation Lab offers a variety of workshops for students to attend, some of which have been developed into series in which each workshop builds on the previous one. For students who are unable to attend set times, have a mastery of the skill or just want more time to flex their creative muscle, there is open lab time. Every Friday at 2 p.m., students are welcome to stop by the lab and use the materials provided under supervision of a library staff member.
Lola Claire is a junior writing and rhetoric major with a concentration in creative writing and a double-minor in Journalism and Digital Storytelling. This is her second year working with "Hilltop Views" and first semester as Life & Arts Editor. Previously, she has spent time with "Hilltop Views" as a Staff Writer and as Assistant Life & Arts Editor. She is quite excited for this opportunity to learn and grow as a journalist. Lola loves writing, digital media, playing the piano and learning new things. She hopes to bring something new to the table and make meaningful connections along the way!
