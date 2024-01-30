The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hillhops: Brewing on the hilltop

Daniel Mendoza and Emilio CasanovaJanuary 30, 2024
Students attended the event filled Munday Library, providing a lively and supportive experience for vendors hosting. Many students were able to taste new beers and expand their beer knowledge. Brewers who were tabling educated students about their mission, the history of beer, and allowed many tastings for those over 21. “It’s cool to go try new beers and find out what I like,” student Kelsey Upchurch said. “There’s a lot of different people here with different backgrounds. It’s really interesting that we as a school do this.”
(Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)

 

The ability to meet new clients and build connections is made possible with Hillhops. Many brewers and businesses alike saw this as an important opportunity to push their mission. “These events are really important for us as associate members that help support Texas breweries,” Climate Solutions employee Matt Marson said. “There are a lot of different jobs outside of the breweries that depend on them being successful and from every person that makes the yeast to the staff and ourselves as well, because we work on their systems.” (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)
Jack Mancuso works for Saint Arnold Brewing Company as Central Texas Sales and is the longest tenured employee, celebrating 26 years. Mancuso had been involved in craft beer before being employed at Saint Arnold as a volunteer. “I tasted their beer and said Wow, I can actually taste all the ingredients in this beer,” Mancuso said. “I can taste the Barley and the Hops as opposed to the mass-produced crappy beers on the market. Our Goal has always been make quality beer, consistent beer, and beer that people will enjoy.” (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop View)
During Hillhops’ “Beer & Ancient Books,” Professors Alan Altimont, Kelley Coblentz Bautch, and Brian Sheerin held a panel to explore the role of beer throughout history. Bautch is seen talking about women in ancient civilizations working in breweries. She also highlights the importance of bread with alcohol in religions across history, including Christianity. (Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views)
A mobile popup traveling around central Austin, known as The Beer Museum, was in attendance at Hillhops. The museum covers beer history, showcases artifacts and highlights historical brewing recipes. “We collaborated with a lot of the breweries here today,” Virginia Benavidez, owner of The Beer Museum, said. “We’ve made some special beers with them.” Benavidez expressed their goal to one day open up a brewery called Brick and Mortar Brewery, where guests can have a fascinating and engaging experience while learning the history of beer. “As you learn about the timeline of beer, you can taste how beer tasted during certain points in history,” Benavidez said. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)

 

 

 

Staats is a craft beer enthusiast and is on the Board of Directors for the National Association Breweriana Advertising (NABA). Staats has been into Texas craft beer and advertising since he was 14 years old, collecting history for companies such as Pearl Brewing Company. Staats finds it important in the craft beer industry that small businesses get support, as he feels they offer more than larger companies. “I prefer small business as major American Breweries became so corporate and owned by one brewery that their beers tasted the same,” Staats said. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)
Pearl Brewing Company’s presidents Otto Koehler (1886-1914) and Emma Koehler (1914-1942) are shown as a part of Charlie Staats collection of the company’s history. Staats tells the story between the two presidents once married. Otto was the standing president of the Pearl Brewing Company until his murder in 1914 by Emma Burgemeister in alleged self-defense. Emma Koehler then took over the company in his place, bringing the company to huge success. (Emilio Casanova / Hilltop Views)
About the Contributor
Daniel Mendoza, Photo Editor
Daniel Mendoza is Hilltop Views' photo editor. He's a current sophomore studying photography. Outside of Hilltop Views, Daniel's focus is toward his personal photo series and photography business titled León DC.

